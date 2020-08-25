Shiva Bidar has been named the first vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UW Health.

“As another step in our antiracist journey, I have elevated the role of our Chief Diversity Officer to an executive-level position. Elevating this position to the vice president level acknowledges the importance as well as the foundational nature of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at UW Health,” Dr. Alan S. Kaplan, CEO of UW Health, said in a statement. “We are also continuing in our investment and commitment to this work by embedding it into the fabric of our health system by elevating this leadership position as well as

adding more resources to the DEI department.”

Bidar became the first Chief Diversity Officer for UW Health in 2016.

“Since that time, Shiva has worked tirelessly to bring positive change to UW Health,” Kaplan said. “With that in mind, I am pleased to announce Shiva’s promotion into this vice president role. She has not only demonstrated the executive-level leadership we need in this role but has proved her ability through her accomplishments since becoming the Chief Diversity Officer for UW Health.”

Bidar’s work has been recognized with the numerous awards over the years including 2019-20 UW Outstanding Women of Color Award, the 2018 Centro Hispano of Dane County Visionary Award and the 2018 Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Advocate of the

Year.